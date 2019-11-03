Bitcoin is the third-most popular payment method for online shopping in Italy – even beating Visa, Mastercard, and American Express. The data from marketing analysis firm SEMRush shows the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Wary Italians turn to Bitcoin for online shopping - November 3, 2019
- Trial Back on After Craig Wright Breaks Bitcoin Settlement Agreement - November 3, 2019
- Bitfinex Crypto Exchange Moves $1.5M of Stablecoin to Bitcoin Sidechain - November 3, 2019