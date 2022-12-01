Michael Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to react to Sam Bankman-Fried’s interview with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit on Wednesday over the collapse of FTX.
