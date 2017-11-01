On tax reform: “You think about a tax cut that might be in the range of 1 percent of GDP. It would raise GDP by a fraction of GDP, you know, over a period of two or three years,” Jay Powell said June 1, 2017. On cryptocurrencies: “I think from a Fed …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin soared above $6,900 despite strong regulatory warning from Securities and Exchange Commission - November 2, 2017
- Watch Fed Governor Jay Powell in his own words on monetary policy, bitcoin - November 1, 2017
- Use Bitcoin as cash to fix transaction malleability - November 1, 2017