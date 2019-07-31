Is bitcoin a currency or commodity? That is one of the questions Marshall Hayner, CEO of Metal Pay, reflected on during an interview with Leigh Cuen of CoinDesk. According to Hayner, whatever the use …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- WATCH: Metal Pay CEO Says He Isn’t a Bitcoin Maximalist - July 30, 2019
- New Data Reveals Serious Bitcoin Warning - July 30, 2019
- Opportunistic hackers delete files from Iomega network drives, demand Bitcoin ransom - July 30, 2019