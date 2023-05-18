Liquidity on both sides of #Bitcoin price is so thin that whales have to either break up their market orders into smaller order sizes to minimize slippage or wait for pockets of liquidity before smashing buttons. Cranked the Volume Percentile filter way …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Miami 2023: The Blockchain Platform Already In Compliance with SEC Rules - May 18, 2023
- Litecoin gained nearly 20% over 10 days as traders sought alternatives to surging Bitcoin fees - May 18, 2023
- Bitcoin price analysis: BTC dips to lows of $26,612.11 as selling pressure intensifies - May 18, 2023