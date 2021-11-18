As the crypto market struggles, traders are desperately searching for signs of a floor with one crypto exchange chief executive naming bitcoin’s $1 trillion market capitalization as a possible support …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Watch This Key Level As The Price Of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Cardano, Solana, And XRP Continue To Tank - November 18, 2021
- Bitcoin Prices Reach Lowest Since Mid-October As Technical Indicators Signal Weakness - November 18, 2021
- Bitcoin-linked fund from ProShares logs worst weekly ETF performance as crypto prices slump - November 18, 2021