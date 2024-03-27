Following discussions with professional investors about their allocations to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), “3% is the new 1%” according to Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan. “I’ve been speaking with professional …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The bitcoin halving is near. Here’s one thing for investors to keep in mind. - March 27, 2024
- Wealth Market Eyeing 3% Allocation to Bitcoin, Says Bitwise CIO - March 27, 2024
- Bitcoin ETF Demand Surges, Outpacing Supply by 600% - March 27, 2024