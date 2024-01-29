For now, investors can expect a minor pullback to $41,461 after creating Monday’s high. These dips are worth buying as investors can expect a bullish comeback for BTC this week, which will reflect …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Week Ahead: Bitcoin price likely to support these altcoin narratives this week - January 28, 2024
- Octa: The SEC’s approval of the bitcoin ETF will have a notable impact on investors - January 28, 2024
- Bitcoin bounces back - January 28, 2024