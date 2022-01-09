It’s been a rough weekend for cryptocurrency holders, as the overall crypto market cap dropped below the key $2 trillion level, currently sitting at $1.94 trillion. There were major drops across the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Weekend Watch: Crypto Market Cap Down Below $2T, Bitcoin Plunged Below $42K - January 9, 2022
- Bitcoin Revolution Gordon Ramsay – A Great Canada Investment Review - January 9, 2022
- Bitcoin slips to $41,720 with cryptos’ cap nears $2tn mark - January 9, 2022