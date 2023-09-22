Bitcoin rose 0.77% from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, to US$26,647 as of 8:30 p.m. Friday in Hong Kong. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has been trading below US$30,000 since Aug.
