Since Ethereum’s London upgrade went live, the network has burned over 100,000 ETH valued at more than $300 million. Ethereum Name Service (ENS), an open-source protocol that links users’ domain names …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Weekly Roundup: Bitcoin Futures ETF might launch in October, SEC seeks to monitor DeFi markets - August 29, 2021
- Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 29: Bitcoin plunges by 0.5%, trades at $48,492 - August 29, 2021
- Bitcoin weekly outlook: Why a $50K-retest is likely ahead of Friday’s US jobs data - August 29, 2021