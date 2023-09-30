Eric Woods said in a news release Friday. Between January and March, the victim reported that more than $3 million worth of Bitcoin was withdrawn and transferred to cryptocurrency wallets they did not control. Westport detectives worked with Connecticut …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Westport police recover $3.2 million for victim of Bitcoin scam - September 30, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Holds At $26,800 Level – Best Time to Buy? - September 30, 2023
- Bitcoin Cash price increase drums up good news for loyal BCH investors - September 30, 2023