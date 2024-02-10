In a groundbreaking move, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently given its nod to 11 spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), signaling a significant shift in the regulatory …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- What are spot Bitcoin ETFs and are they safe to invest in? - February 10, 2024
- ARKB: After Grayscale, It’s Now Bitcoin’s Turn To Drive The Upside - February 10, 2024
- Bitcoin tops $48,000 in a big comeback to end the week - February 10, 2024