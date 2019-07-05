Bitcoin has been around for roughly a decade now, but people have been working on the dream of an anonymous, digital currency for a lot longer than that. On this week’s Odd Lots, we speak with NYU …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- What Bitcoin Has To Do With The Dream Of Cryonics (Podcast) - July 5, 2019
- FATF Guidelines and What They Get Wrong About Bitcoin - July 5, 2019
- Crytop conference shows bitcoin getting a whole lot more fun again - July 5, 2019