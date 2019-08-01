UPDATE (August 1, 2019, 19:30 UTC): LedgerX press representative Ryan Gorman told CoinDesk he will no longer be representing the company as of Thursday over ‘concerns‘ about the events of the last 24 …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- What Happened: Why the First Physical Bitcoin Futures Haven’t Launched - August 1, 2019
- Square Doubles Bitcoin Revenue, Generating $125 Million via Cash App in Q2 - August 1, 2019
- Square’s Q2 Bitcoin Revenue Nearly Doubles From Previous Record - August 1, 2019