“Increasing scarcity leads to absolute scarcity:” Myers states these qualities is something no other asset displays, creating a “cumulative and compounding” effect. This “inexorable march of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin inches to $55,000, eyes all-time high with 21% gap - February 26, 2024
- What Happens If Bitcoin Halving Screws Up? 6 Keys To Understanding Seminal Crypto Moment - February 26, 2024
- What Spot Bitcoin ETFs in Canada Say About the U.S. - February 26, 2024