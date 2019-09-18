ETF.com: What do you see as the biggest potential of digital currencies, like bitcoin? Michael Sonnenshein: It’s the promise of digital currency to create financial inclusion. It hasn’t done so yet.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- What Investors Get Wrong About Bitcoin - September 18, 2019
- What Is Going On With Bitcoin-Rival Stellar? - September 18, 2019
- Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD $10,000 vulnerable to bear attack again - September 18, 2019