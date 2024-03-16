Some tax professionals are bracing for more crypto scrutiny as the IRS beefs up digital asset service, reporting, compliance and enforcement programs. Experts cover how to answer the “digital assets” …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s halving is unlike others before it: A supply shock colliding with a demand tidal wave - March 16, 2024
- What investors need to know about crypto taxes amid the latest bitcoin rally - March 16, 2024
- Bitcoin shows its volatility once again in steep overnight decline, now back below $70,000 - March 15, 2024