Darknet customers are now using messaging app Telegram to purchase narcotics and other illegal products through its Televend channel, which uses an automated software to peddle illicit drugs to buyers …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto traders cautious on Bitcoin price as rally to $11.7K goes sour - October 14, 2020
- What Is Televend On Telegram? Robot Drug Dealer Sells Narcotics For Bitcoin - October 14, 2020
- Brainwallets: The Bitcoin Wallet You Probably Shouldn’t Use (Unless You Have To) - October 14, 2020