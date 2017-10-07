What, Jamie? Bitcoin Price Regains Pre-FUD $4,400 Heights, NEO Jumps 15%

Bitcoin prices finally shrugged off the negative impact of Jamie Dimon and China Monday to pass $4,400. As of press time, BTC was trading at around $4,440, marking its highest level since Sep. 9. The achievement continues a trend which began in the last …
