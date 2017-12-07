2017 has become the year bitcoin went big. It started the year worth less than $1,000 but has soared more than 1,300% to around $14,000. Back in 2011, it was worth less than a dollar. Some leading economists and financiers are calling bitcoin a bubble and …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- What on earth is going on with bitcoin? - December 7, 2017
- Bitcoin Futures Plan Criticized by Brokers for Overlooking Risks - December 7, 2017
- Australia Banks on Bitcoin Tech to Keep Tabs on Stocks - December 6, 2017