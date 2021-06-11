What the introduction of a digital dollar could mean for bitcoin

Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein and Osprey Funds founder and CEO Greg King discuss what a digital dollar could mean for bitcoin trading with CNBC’s Bob Pisani.
