Bitcoin has surged more than 600% since the start of the year. Just last week, it breached the S$10,000 mark. This has been an amazing run, considering in 2011, someone reportedly used 10,000 Bitcoins to buy two pizzas. Sadly for the pizza buyer, those …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin: Either the future of property deals or millennial marketing tool - November 15, 2017
- What the Prominent Businessmen are Saying About Bitcoin - November 15, 2017
- Bitcoin, Or Bitcoin Cash? - November 15, 2017