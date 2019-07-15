Let’s be clear: It was not the substance of Donald Trump’s tweet that made his critique of bitcoin and Libra so important last week. It should be of no surprise that this US President would declare …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Oh No, Bitcoin Is Melting: Why This Is No Time To Panic - July 15, 2019
- What Trump’s Bitcoin Tweet Changes - July 15, 2019
- Bitcoin Tumbles as Trump Critique Tests Stellar Run for 2019 - July 14, 2019