Pete Rizzo and Dan Held discuss the release of the Bitcoin white paper and how the cypherpunk community responded to Satoshi Nakamoto’s idea.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin and other cryptos spiral lower as worries about the fallout from FTX’s troubles grow - November 9, 2022
- What Was The Reaction Of The Bitcoin White Paper Upon Its Release? - November 9, 2022
- Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction for November 2022 - November 9, 2022
Discussion about this post