The next Bitcoin (BTC) halving is months away—scheduled to take place in April—and is one of the most anticipated events. It happens every four years, with only three recorded so far, and is typically …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- What will be different in the next Bitcoin halving? Investors eye InQubeta (QUBE) for staggering gains - February 21, 2024
- Bitcoin Magazine Editorial Policy On Bitcoin Layer 2s (L2s) - February 21, 2024
- Bitcoin price today: BTC is down 1.66% - February 21, 2024