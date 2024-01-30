Bitcoin fans are excited, envisioning higher prices that will make a digital version of gold. But this segment of What’s Ahead points out why bitcoin is neither money nor gold. The cryptocurrency that can seriously pose a sound alternative to the monopoly of government money is not yet at hand.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
