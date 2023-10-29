Another popular theory is tied to bitcoin’s upcoming “halving,” an adjustment to the blockchain that literally cuts in half the reward miners receive for processing transactions and creating new …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- What’s Behind the Latest Surge in Bitcoin? Little Consensus and Lots of Noise - October 29, 2023
- 3 Reasons Bitcoin Is a Screaming Buy - October 29, 2023
- Bitcoin and altcoins show promising growth with forecasts predicting further surge - October 29, 2023