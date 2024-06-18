CleanSpark enters into definitive agreements to acquire five turnkey bitcoin mining facilities in Georgia for $25.8 million in cash. After the new sites go live, CleanSpark expects to operate over 400 MW of infrastructure in Georgia. What To Know …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- What’s Going On With Bitcoin Mining Stock CleanSpark Tuesday? - June 18, 2024
- Despite Recent Dip, Bitcoin Will Reach $200,000 Next Year, New Report Says - June 18, 2024
- Oil holds gains, bitcoin hits one-month low: Commodity Check - June 18, 2024