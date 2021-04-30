On Thursday, a new record was broken as ethereum reached $2,797 – representing a 1,300 per cent price increase since this time last year. One analyst claimed this week that “a ride to $5,000 is …
Read Full Story
What’s going on with ethereum? Cryptocurrency’s meteoric price rise is outpacing bitcoin 3-to-1 in 2021
On Thursday, a new record was broken as ethereum reached $2,797 – representing a 1,300 per cent price increase since this time last year. One analyst claimed this week that “a ride to $5,000 is …