The native token of the non-fungible tokens (NFT) platform ImmutableX, known as IMX (CRYPTO: IMX), experienced a significant surge on Thursday, led by South Korean traders.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- What’s Going On With ImmutableX, The NFT Platform’s Token Is Surging 35% Today While Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trail - September 21, 2023
- Latest Crypto, Bitcoin & Blockchain News - September 21, 2023
- Bitcoin energy pivot achieves what ‘few industries can claim’ — Bloomberg analyst - September 21, 2023