Grayscale’s court victory against the SEC may be good for bitcoin, but some on Wall Street are concerned the ruling doesn’t offer as much hope for Coinbase.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- What’s good for bitcoin might not necessarily be good for Coinbase, analysts say - August 30, 2023
- SEC’s Bitcoin ETF Denial Rejected By Court: Is This The Beginning Of The End For Regulatory Hurdles? - August 30, 2023
- Explainer: Understanding Grayscale’s victory in spot bitcoin ETF case - August 30, 2023