Experts believe the ruling moves the U.S. another step closer to getting its first bitcoin exchange traded fund.”We’re really excited about some of the breakthroughs in the regulatory landscape when …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- What’s Next For Bitcoin ETFs? Cathie Wood, ARK Invest Experts Weigh In - September 5, 2023
- Renowned Researcher Shinobi Joins Bitcoin Magazine as Technical Editor - September 5, 2023
- Grayscale’s Victory in Spot Bitcoin ETF Case Paves the Way for Crypto Expansion - September 5, 2023