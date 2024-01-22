Poland has won a major concession from the EU in its fight to limit food exports from Ukraine. Investors piled into bitcoin ETFs. And Ron DeSantis has dropped out of the 2024 US presidential race.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Forecast – Bitcoin Pulls Back Toward The Crucial $40,000 Level - January 22, 2024
- Should You Buy Bitcoin in 2024? Key Considerations For Bitcoin Wallet Holders - January 22, 2024
- Sudden Crypto ETF Crash Panic Sends Bitcoin To $40,000—Hitting The Price Of Ethereum, Solana And XRP - January 22, 2024