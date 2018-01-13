If you’re a buy and hold investor the next bear market will maul your portfolio. Unfortunately, many have no plan and sell at the bottom in despair. Now is a great time to develop a plan that removes emotion from the equation. Planning to hold means …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin is under threat from hackers as its price surges – but they can be stopped - January 13, 2018
- What’s Next For Bitcoin? – Today’s Editors’ Picks - January 13, 2018
- Why Investing in Digital Currencies Like Bitcoin Is So Dangerous - January 13, 2018