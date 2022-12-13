Each of those moments represents an opportunity to properly apply persuasion and behavioral psychology to explaining Bitcoin. Just because the person isn’t equally as receptive to a monologue about the Byzantine Generals Problem doesn’t mean they should “have fun staying poor.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- When Explaining Bitcoin, Persuasion Works Better Than Force - December 12, 2022
- Bitcoin Exemplifies Fair And Transparent Rules - December 12, 2022
- Bitcoin’s bear market is far from over, but data points to improving investor sentiment - December 12, 2022