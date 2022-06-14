When We’re Not Booming and Busting a La Bitcoin, We’re Stagnating

About the yellow metal, hopefully people are realizing that gold thrives as an inflation hedge precisely because it can’t be bid up or down a la faddish money forms. Gold became the definer of money …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin stabilizes after heavy losses but pessimism reigns in crypto markets - June 14, 2022
- El Salvador’s bitcoin holdings value slashed in half by sell-off - June 14, 2022
- MicroStrategy CEO Saylor Says No Margin Call on Bitcoin Loan - June 14, 2022