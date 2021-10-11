CNBC’s Mackenzie Sigalos breaks down the geographic data behind Bitcoin mining, limitations to tracking the aforementioned data and how the U.S. could be a Bitcoin mining hub.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Where most Bitcoin miners are locating - October 11, 2021
- Bitcoin mining firm Bitfury is reportedly planning to go public in what would be Europe’s biggest crypto IPO - October 11, 2021
- Bitcoin rises to the highest since May, is now up 30% in October - October 11, 2021