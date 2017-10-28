Where to Trade Bitcoin? Brokerage Apps Move In Amid Market Boom

Established brokers and startups want in on the crypto boom – but, Trading 212 is a bit of both. Founded by Bulgarians Ivan Ashminov and Boris Nedialkov, Trading 212 is the trade name for Avus Capital, a broker-dealer with roots going back 14 years in …
