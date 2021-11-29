Where will BTC end November 2021? 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin is back at $57,000 as a new week begins after a late surge produced a much better weekly close than many expected. Making up for last week’s Coronavirus-induced sell-off …
