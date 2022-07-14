Who is Suedi Murekezi? U.S. Bitcoin Investor Captured by Pro-Russian Forces
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-07-14
Suedi Murekezi has become the third U.S. national to be captured by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine, according to his friends and family. Murekezi, a 35-year-old Rwanda-born Bitcoin investor, had been …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)