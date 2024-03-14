Who created Bitcoin? That we don’t know, but now we certainly know who didn’t create Bitcoin. Australian scientist Craig Wright who claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto (the pseudonymous person or persons …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- “Overwhelming evidence” shows Craig Wright did not create bitcoin, judge says - March 14, 2024
- Who really created Bitcoin? What to know about the new Craig Wright intrigue - March 14, 2024
- MicroStrategy’s massive debt-fueled bitcoin purchases could make a future downturn worse, JPMorgan says - March 14, 2024