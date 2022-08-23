Bitcoin price auctions at $21,392 in a sideways manner following the weekend’s 15% decline. Investors should be aware that diverging chart data is a factor in the game of crypto, which makes being a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Jack Dorsey and Vitalik Buterin have been squabbling for months over whether bitcoin or ethereum is better. Here’s how their head-butting began. - August 23, 2022
- Whose data should investors trust when analyzing the Bitcoin price? - August 23, 2022
- Bitcoin Isn’t Money… And That’s How It Will Make You Rich - August 23, 2022