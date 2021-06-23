Bitcoin’s brief drop below the symbolic price threshold of $30,000 on Tuesday has reignited talk of a crypto winter. It doesn’t help that cryptocurrencies like dogecoin, XRP and others saw sharp drops …
Read Full Story
- Why bitcoin briefly crashed under $30,000 after China’s crypto crackdown: CNBC After Hours - June 22, 2021
- Bitcoin breaks below $30,000 for first time since January and ‘it is likely we may see more panic in the market’ - June 22, 2021
- Bitcoin Price Drops Below $30K for the First Time Since January - June 22, 2021