Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) is trading lower by 6.37% to $108.30 Monday afternoon amid broader weakness across cryptocurrencies. Shares of several altcoins are trading lower after the SEC sued Binance over U.S. securities violations. As reported by our …
