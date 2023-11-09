Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD is trading lower by 4.5% to $234.42 during Thursday’s session, pulling back following recent strength. Recent cryptocurrency market volatility, particularly in Bitcoin Cash, is linked to growing optimism about the SEC’s potential …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Is Volatile - November 9, 2023
- Bitcoin market cap breaks $700 billion, passing Elon Musk’s Tesla as price surges - November 9, 2023
- Bitcoin price tops $37,000 with eight-day window for spot ETF approval now open - November 9, 2023