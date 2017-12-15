Why bitcoin checks all the boxes of a bubble

Business Insider CEO Henry Blodget discusses the meteoric rise of bitcoin. He references a recent research note published by former Merrill Lynch chief investment strategist Richard Bernstein, who refers to the cryptocurrency as “bitcon.” Blodget walks …
