Altcoins are popping the most today, but the big tokens are making nice gains as well. Bitcoin ( BTC 2.94%) is up 4.7% in the last 24 hours as of 4 p.m. ET, Ethereum ( ETH 5.67%) has risen 7.1%, and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Soars to One-Year High at $31.7K as Crypto Investors Savor Partial Ripple Victory - July 13, 2023
- Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin All Popped on the Ripple Ruling - July 13, 2023
- Europe’s First Spot Bitcoin ETF Set To Debut Amidst Growing Interest In The U.S. - July 13, 2023