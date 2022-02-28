Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Spiking This Morning

Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Dogecoin are three of the most liquid and most traded assets in the crypto world. As such, investors often look to these tokens to gauge investor interest in the sector. Today, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The War in Ukraine Is Shaking Markets — and Undermining a Key Argument in Favor of Bitcoin - February 28, 2022
- Bitcoin Rises Past $40K; Resistance at $43K and $46K - February 28, 2022
- From sanctions to bitcoin donations, here’s how crypto is playing a major role in the Ukraine war - February 28, 2022