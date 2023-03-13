Traders are reacting to rumors that Silicon Valley Bank will find a buyer or another solution from regulators. Ironically, this undermines the argument that crypto is a safer asset class in a crisis.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Popped on SVB Rescue Rumors - March 12, 2023
- Bitcoin Jumps To $22K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally As Team Biden Cushions SVB Blow: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto At $25K If It Breaks This Level - March 12, 2023
- First Mover Asia: Silicon Valley Bank Failure Highlights Small Banks’ Vulnerability; Bitcoin Soars Past $22.5K - March 12, 2023